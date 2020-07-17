Richa Chadha Bats For Gender Parity In Film Industry; Holds 'equality Is Non-negotiable'

Richa Chadha has doled out strong statements about the workings of the film industry in her blog by picking topics that have been doing the rounds lately. The Fukrey actor has peeled off layers of sexism in every topic as she blatantly points out the struggle that budding actors have to face before starting their careers in the industry. One of the things that she recalled was the ignorance of talent and resolve when judging the struggling artists due to their lack of speech in English.

She wrote, "I would look at all the brilliant, promising actors emerging out of the NSD, many of whom I feared wouldn’t make it far in the films because they had either limited knowledge in English or simply didn’t have the savvy to recognise the need for grooming or social media. So many capable actresses before me were dissed and dismissed because they couldn’t speak English smoothly or weren’t groomed. They got no second chances. You’ll see them today, every once in a while on hoardings for some nondescript web show."

Read | Richa Chadha shares hard-hitting blog post on Sushant's death, slams trolls & media

Richa Chadha has hit back at decision-makers who 'cannot even read the Devnagiri script' by calling their judgment a "warped form of internalised, post-colonial self-hatred". She called out the 'classism' in the industry and stated that the finesse of stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman was 'evaporating'. By calling the equality of genders 'basic' and 'non-negotiable', she highlighted the sexist industry that we function in where faces twitch at the mention of the word 'feminism'.

Read | Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha's fun banter on throwback pics is too adorable to miss; Read

"Who has the gall to call native Indians 'outsiders'?": Richa Chadha

She asked who had invented the term 'outsider', and why Indians should be called so at a time when foreign nationals without knowing the language were accepted. She highlighted late Tom Alter's grasp of Hindi and Urdu, and how it could put the 'actors' if they at least knew him.

Read | Richa Chadha thanks Gujarat cops for action against foul goon who threatened Agrima Joshua

She also asked why there was silence on a 'deliberate attempt' by social media users to 'vilify the industry' and present all in a bad light. Terming her views as an 'amateur perspective', she hoped it will 'stimulate a long overdue and necessary discussion.'

Read the full blog

Read | Richa Chadha shares fond memories of Sushant, says, 'He used to pick me up on his bike'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.