Richa Chadha Shares Fond Memories Of Sushant, Says, 'He Used To Pick Me Up On His Bike'

Richa Chadha, last seen in Ajay Bahl's Section 375, recently shared some fond memories of Sushant Singh Rajput in her latest blog post. Richa reminisced the early days of her acting career when she and Sushant Singh Rajput used to work with the same theatre group. She said, "Sushant and I started out by workshopping together in a theatre group."(sic) Richa Chadha also revealed that they both used to travel to their rehearsals together. "Sushant would pick me up on his bike and we would head to the rehearsal, for which I was grateful," (sic) exclaimed Richa Chadha in her latest blog post.

Richa Chadha on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Richa Chadha, in her latest blog post, shared a beautiful poem by Sahir Ludhianvi and talked about the ongoing nepotism debate. Richa Chadha also shared some anecdotes and lessons she learned from her decade long career in the film industry. Richa Chadha exclaimed Sushant Singh Rajput as a dear friend and a beautiful actor. She also shared a poem.

यहाँ इक खिलौना है इन्सां की हस्ती ये बस्ती है मुर्दा-परस्तों की बस्ती यहाँ पर तो जीवन से है मौत सस्ती ये दुनिया अगर मिल भी जाए तो क्या है ये दुनिया अगर मिल भी जाए तो क्या है

Richa Chadha, who debuted in Bollywood with Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! also mentioned how she started her acting career from a 700 sqft flat in Andheri West, Mumbai, which she shared with a friend from Delhi. Richa Chadha added, "I wasn’t poor or broke. But I can’t say money was not a consideration when I had to head out to do an ad audition for a skin brand." (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34-years-old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, among others, paid homage to the actor.

