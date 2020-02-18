Richa Chadha Looks Stunning In Sarees; Here Is Proof

Richa Chadha, who is popular for her unique and bold roles in Bollywood, has never failed to impress the audience with her acting skills. She is known for her roles in films like Section 375, Sarbjit and many more. Apart from this, she is also a major fashion icon. Here are her best looks in saree that fans can take inspiration from for this wedding season.

Richa Chadha's best looks in different sarees

The actor is simply looking perfect in the picture below. Chadha can be seen donning a white saree. She opted for a matching white blouse and paired it with a white adorable bag. The actor opted ftied her hair back in a neat bun and accessorised with white bangles and earrings.

This floral printed saree goes well for the upcoming summer season. She can be seen donning a white saree with purple and black floral prints. She matched it with a black coloured blouse and paired it with a small black bag too. She completed her look with a bindi.

Here is yet another saree opted by Richa Chadha that is perfect for the hot summer season. She donned a pastel pink coloured saree. She did not accessorise much and opted for a diamond ring and earrings. Richa also kept her hair wavy.

Here, Richa can be seen flaunting a look that is inspired by the '80s and '90s. She opted for a pink coloured saree and a quirky blouse. She wore a full-sleeved blouse to complete the look.

