Richa Chadha's Stunning Looks In Blue Outfits You Must Check Out

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who was last seen in Panga, featuring alongside Kangana Ranaut, is known for her unique choice of roles. The actor has delivered some outstanding performances in movies like Section 375, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sarbjit and many more. Apart from this, she has also been a major fashion icon for all her fans.

The actor has been seen sporting a blue colour very often. She exactly knows how to ace this colour. Here are a few looks of Richa Chadha in blue outfits.

Richa Chadha's best looks in blue outfits

Richa Chadha opted for a blue furry huge jacket. She was practising a dance routine for upcoming Punjabi song with choreographer Shazeb Sheikh. She opted for some eccentric coloured shoes too. She wore orange coloured shoes and black pants.

On her trip to Bhutan, Chadha opted for blue palazzo denim. She paired it with a white off-shoulder top and running shoes. This is a perfect look for travelling that offers the right comfort.

Here, the Sarbjit actor can be seen donning a shimmery strip dress. The actor opted for short wavy hairstyle and opted for a bold makeup. She completed her look by opting for matching blue toe-pointed heels.

Richa Chadha can be seen flaunting a bossy look by opting for blue pant and suit. She opted for a bold makeup and short wavy hairdo. This look is perfect for a business meeting or any formal occasion.

Chadha donned in a blue lacy dress that is perfect for the upcoming summer season. She kept her hair simple and straight and clipped her hair to one side by using a diamond-studded clip.

