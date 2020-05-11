Richa Chadha Speaks About The Side Effects Of Fame In Her Day-to-day Life

Richa Chadha spoke about how lack of anonymity is a big price she has to pay due to the fame she has received over time. Over the years, Richa has cemented her place in Bollywood and has become one of the most successful actors. She has received praise for her performances by the critics as well as the audience.

Richa Chadha speaks about the side effects of fame

Richa Chadha spoke to a news portal and mentioned how fame has affected her. She admitted that the lifestyle she lives has its pros and cons. However, she emphasized the fact that one loses anonymity after fame gets them and that, according to Richa, is a big price to pay. The actor added that one cannot simply do the things they would normally do without being seen. She added that people are constantly in search to know what one is doing or buying or where they are buying things from. The Fukrey actor also added that people often tend to enter a person's personal space by wanting to know about their personal relationships.

Richa Chadha admitted that she finds this a bit annoying as she primarily just wanted to be an actor. She added that she only wants to be recognised for her work, only in her professional capacity. The Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! actor added that the only two instances when she would like to be recognized are at the red carpet and by another fellow actor. She continued saying that these two are within her professional capacity and thus she does not mind that. Richa remarked that besides these two instances, she would like to be left alone.

However, the actor mentioned that despite saying that, she has no regrets. She admitted that it is a by-product of becoming an actor and therefore it is pointless regretting over it. On the work front, Richa will be seen next in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela. Fans of the actor are excited to see her in these two upcoming projects.

