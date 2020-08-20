Richa Chadha Celebrates World Photography Day With This Monochrome Post, Fans Shower Love

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to her Instagram to post a monochrome picture on the occasion of World Photography Day. She also penned down a small caption mentioning what photography meant to her. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post and the comments fans left on it.

Richa's World Photography Day post

Richa Chadha recently uploaded an artistic picture on her Instagram. The celebratory post featured Richa and her friend Mayank Sharma, who is a professional photographer. Fans could spot Richa with a camera in her hand, while her friend seemed like he was waiting for the actor to click a picture. Richa mentioned that the post was a throwback from the time she was shooting for Inside Edge in 2018, Georgia.

Richa also mentioned in the caption that she really enjoyed clicking pictures. She added that she had learned how to photograph during her university days. The caption read - "It’s world photography day... I love taking pictures...learnt on an SLR in college, now getting back to the hobby... films come close though, same family ... visual art." (sic)

Many fans responded to Richa Chadha's post. Most of the fans heart left emojis on her post. Take a look at fan comments:

Richa Chadha is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. Most of her posts are artistic and have an influential caption. In her last post, Richa could be seen peeking through a net. The picture was black and white and Richa looked like she was caught in a daze. She captioned the picture "mosquito net" and the post gained many likes and comments.

World Photography Day 2020

World Photography Day 2020 was celebrated on August 19. World Photography Day is a day to pay homage to the past of photography and help pave a way for its future. This is also a day to pay tribute to all the prominent photographers and how they have shaped the art as people know it now.

