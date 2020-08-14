Richa Chadha Shares A Serene Picture And Says She Just Wants To 'get Out'; See Her Post

Richa Chadha is still staying in touch with her massive fan following via social media. She often shares photos of her day to day life on her Instagram page. Just like everyone else, Richa Chadha is also struggling during the lockdown due to the constant need to stay indoors for safety. She recently shared a post on her Instagram story where she revealed her desire to just "get out" of the house.

Richa Chadha wants to just "get out" in the sun during the COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read | Ali Fazal Lends Voice For An Animated Video As He Embarks On A Journey Of Self-realisation

[Image from Richa Chadha's Instagram story]

Taking to her Instagram story, actor Richa Chadha shared a beautiful photo of the garden outside her house. As a caption of the image, Richa Chadha simply wrote, "Get Out," implying that she wanted to get out of her house and spend some quality time in the morning sun. Just like everyone else, Richa Chadha has been stuck indoors during the lockdown due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

Also Read | Sushant's Sister Mobbed At ED Office, Vidyut Jammwal, Richa Chadha Express Displeasure

In fact, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal even had to push back their wedding date in light of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The two actors have also struggled to meet each other during the lockdown. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal even share their romantic poems and interactions on their social media pages. Unfortunately, the couple had to indefinitely delay their wedding plans due to the lockdown.

Also Read | Samir Sharma's Death: Richa Chadha Stumbles Upon His Old Poem, Calls It A 'warning Sign'

In an interview with Hindustan Times back in April, Ali Fazal stated that everyone's life had been "postponed" due to the lockdown. He added that he wanted to see what comes out of this lockdown in the new world. Ali Fazal then stated that he hoped people would come out of this situation as better individuals. He also called the lockdown "a time to reflect".

On the work front, Richa Chadha is set to feature in multiple upcoming films. She will feature in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Shakeela, and Bholi Punjaban. While her role in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai has not yet been confirmed, she will be playing the lead role in both Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban. The filming for these movies was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | From Richa Chadha To Sushmita Sen, B-town Divas Who Looked Oh-so-glamorous In Web Shows

[Promo from Richa Chadha Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.