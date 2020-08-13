'Hanji?,' Asks Richa Chadha In Her Recnent Insta Post, Gets Hilarious Replies

Actor Richa Chadha always delights her fan by using witty captions on her Instagram posts. Richa Chadha is also known for the hilarious memes she makes and posts on social media. Recently, the actor shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account and added a caption which said, "hanji?". Take a look at how her fans reacted to this post.

Richa Chadha's Instagram

Richa Chadha posted a picture on Instagram in which the actor looked beautiful. She wore a white colour off-shoulder sweatshirt, a perfect work from the home look. The actor kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair in a simple messy bun. As soon as the picture went up on Richa Chadha's Instagram, her fans and co-stars replied to her, by commenting under the picture.

Source: Richa Chadha's Instagram

Many of Richa Chadha's co-stars commented, replying to the question in her Instagram post. The actors who replied to her post were Namit Khanna, Sapna Pabbi, and Sanaya Pithawala. Richa Chadha's Instagram caption said, "Haanji?", to which many of her co-stars hilariously replied saying, "Haan bol" and "Kya Haal Hai?". Richa Chadha's alleged beau, Ali Fazal also left a few hearts under the picture, engaging in some social media PDA.

Currently, Richa Chadha has been living in quarantine in Mumbai. The actor recently announced that her wedding with actor Ali Fazal has been postponed to next year. She has been dating actor Ali Fazal for several years now and the couple was supposed to tie a knot in April this year.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the film Panga. She is all set to appear in the film Shakeela, which is expected to release next year. The film Shakeela is a biographic film, based on the life of South Indian actor named Shakeela. The actor had appeared in more than 250 movies and was known for her bold roles in the late 90s and early 2000s.

