Richa Chadha Claims Twitter 'doing An Anurag Kashyap' On Her Followers, But Has Options

Are celebrities really losing their followers on Twitter? After Anurag Kashyap’s claims on the reduction in the number of followers made headlines, now his Gangs of Wasseypur actor Richa Chadha has claimed the microblogging website was doing an ‘Anurag Kashyap on her’ with regards to the followers. This was after some of her fans pointed to her about realising that they were suddenly not following her. The Fukrey star, however, was not disheartened and said that she will use love, hugs and telepathy to convey her feelings.

A Twitter user wrote to Richa Chadha on Thursday, “I was already following you but today I see I am not flowing you what happen @TwitterIndia” (sic). The actor replied, “Yeah. @TwitterIndia is doing an @anuragkashyap72 on me! No matter... I will use love, hugs and telepathy!”

Here’s the post

Yeah. @TwitterIndia is doing an @anuragkashyap72 on me! No matter... I will use love, hugs and telepathy!

💕 https://t.co/OAJdvxUCFx — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 26, 2019

There were two other users who commented that they also faced similar situations. One replied, “Exactly! Happened to me a few hours back. So I had to follow you again.” “The same happening with me as well..ho Kya Raha hai ???” (sic) was another response.

Exactly! Happened to me a few hours back. So I had to follow you again. — Naagrik (@Urban_Nazii) December 26, 2019

The same happening with me as well..ho Kya Raha hai ??? — Mushtaque Ansari (@mushtaque_1975) December 26, 2019

Last week, Anurag Kashyap had claimed that Twitter had ‘drastically reduced’ his followers. Vikramaditya Motwane and Chandan Roy Sanyal, along with more users on Twitter, had claimed they never unfollowed Anurag Kashyap, but found that they were not following him now. Saqib Saleem had called it a ‘jhol.’ Meanwhile, from 76.3K followers, Anurag Kashyap’s followers count is now 572.1K.

