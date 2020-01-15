'O Womaniya' To 'Paani Paani': Songs Featuring Richa Chadha That Will Get You Grooving

Richa Chadha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. The actor is known for her brilliant performances and distinctive style. Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.

She has also given some great performances as a supporting role in many other films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, etc. The actor has featured in some dance numbers that make people want to shake a leg, some have even taken over social media after being released. Have a look at some popular songs featuring Richa Chadha to groove on.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha looks gorgeous in these ethnic looks and you must check them out now!

Richa Chadha Songs

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

The title track of Richa Chaddha's debut movie, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a much-loved dance number of Bollywood. The song's tune and lyrics are catchy and will remain stuck in your head for long. It is sung by Mika Singh.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's adorable pictures from recent vacation

O Womaniya from Gangs of Wasseypur

O Womaniya is one of the most famous dance songs from Bollywood. The song is from the iconic movie Gangs of Wasseypur. In the movie, Richa Chadha plays the role of a small-town girl. The song is sung by Khushboo Raaj (Varanasi), Rekha Jha (Patna). Richa Chadha is seen performing a traditional cultural dance in the song. The music is composed by Sneha Khanwalkar.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha's Stunning Beach Looks That You Must Check Out

Paani Paani from Cabaret

Paani Paani is an item number from Cabaret. Cabaret is a film starring Richa Chadha and Gulshan Devaiah in leading roles, directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, while Kaustav Narayan Niyogi and Munish Makhija are the music directors. The lyrics have been written by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi.

ALSO READ | Top 3 Richa Chadha Movies That You Should Add To Your Watchlist

PROMO IMAGE CREDITS: INSTAGRAM - RICHA CHADHA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.