Richa Chadha Says Coronavirus Is Bringing Out The Best & Worst In People; Read

Richa Chadha is one of the well-known actors in Bollywood. The actor is also known to be vocal about her thoughts during various interviews. In a recent interview, Richa Chadha opened up about what she feels about Coronavirus. She revealed that this deadly virus outbreak is bringing out the best and the worst in people, and she said that it's the time to come together and help one another.

The actor further went on to explain how some people are going all out to help and provide the necessary needs for animals and human beings. And then some other people are using this as an opportunity to treat the poor incorrectly.

Richa also went on to mention the example of how the 3,000 stranded migrants from various parts of India gathered at the Bandra railway station on Tuesday as they went on demanding to get the necessary transportation to go to their native village.

The actor said that the poor migrant daily wage workers gathered in Bandra and Surat are being criticised by people saying that they could have led to community transmission. She further added that these people are helpless and do not have other means to get home and to pay rent. The Fukrey actor urged the people that during this time, they need to come together and help each other. She said that she also hopes to see some behavioural changes in society.

Earlier, Richa took to her Instagram to share her state of mind with fans. She posted the picture on World Health Day and also told fans she has been suffering from anxiety as she would wake up and instantly check the number of deaths and feel extremely sad about the issue. Check out her post below.

