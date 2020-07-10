Dil Raju's Daughter Hanshitha Reddy Pens Heartfelt Note On Late Mother Anita's Birthday

Recently, Hanshitha Reddy, the daughter of famous South Indian producer Dil Raju, shared a throwback picture on her social media wall on the birth anniversary of her late mother Anita. In the throwback photo, little Hanshitha is seen striking pose for the camera while her mother is seen busy performing some rituals with her. In a brief caption, Hanshitha explained how much she loves her mother.

READ | Who Is Dil Raju's Wife Tejaswini? Here's All We Know About Her

The brief caption of Hanshitha read, "Happy birthday amma ... missing u a lot .. Always and forever". She further added, "All I have is our memories together , but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too . A visual catalogue of your smile , the love in your eyes . / An image of Hugging me extra hard like you always did ." She ended her caption and wrote, "Childhood memories !!! I am grateful for getting you back as form of ishu ." Scroll down to see Hanshitha Reddy's post.

Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy wishes late mother

READ | Tollywood Film Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot For The Second Time

It seems like Hanshita Reddy never misses an opportunity to express her gratitude and love for her dear ones. A few months back when her father remarried, Hanshitha Reddy took to the story session of her Instagram to share a beautiful message for her father as it read, "You have always been my pillar of strength. Thank you for holding me together always and for constantly making the happiness of our family your topmost priority. As you start this new journey in life, I would like to wish you both all the love and happiness together. May every day hold wonderful experiences for you. I love you a lot. Yours, Harshu."

READ | Dil Raju's Work As An Experimental Tollywood Producer Has Earned Him THIS Net Worth

Dil Raju wife Anita passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest. Reportedly Dil Raju's daughter played matchmaker for Dil Raju and his second wife Tejaswini due to her father's loneliness. Hanshitha is Dil Raju's daughter from his first wife and has two kids.

READ | From Dil Raju's Wedding To Illegal Screening Of 'KGF', Here Are Today's Top Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.