Sonalee Kulkarni' Makes First Attempt At Making Sambhar Dosa, & Her Fiancé Kunal Loved It

Natarang actor Sonalee Kulkarni recently tried her hand at making sambhar and dosa for the very first time and served it to her beau. The actor happily posted a picture of her first attempt and wrote, “Attempted sambhar for the first time” (sic) and also added a related hashtag.

Later, Sonalee also posted another picture on her Instagram story in which her fiancé, Kunal, is seen having the dosa made by her. The actor in the caption wrote, “When he eats like this..the meal I cook #Satisfaction #Sambhardosa” (sic). The newly engaged couple are currently staying together in Dubai and presently spending the lockdown quarantine time together.

Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar’s engagement pictures

Sonalee Kulkarni took the internet by storm when she announced the news of her engagement with Kunal Benodekar on May 18, 2020. Also, the actor made her birthday memorable one with the announcement of her engagement with her boyfriend. She also shared several pictures with her fiancé on her Instagram handle.

Sonalee spread the news that she got engaged on February 2, 2020, long before the lockdown. After nearly three months, the actor decided to reveal to the world. Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar’s engagement ceremony was a traditional Maharashtrian affair. Check out the pictures from Sonalee Kulkarni’s engagement function:

Sonalee Kulkarni looked pretty wearing a yellow coloured sari which she accessorised with heavy gold jewellery. The actor wore a golden coloured nose ring to bring out the traditional Maharashtrian look. In her social media post, the Classmates actor mentioned that the sari she wore was a custom-made Kanjeevaram sari. She also thanked the jeweller, who made all her stunning jewellery. The actor tied her hair up in a neat bun and secured it with a garland of white flowers.

On the work front

Sonalee Kulkarni’s next Parinati is going to be the first Marathi film which will be released on an OTT platform. Reportedly, the highly anticipated Marathi film took this route as the chances of a theatrical release look bleak amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the movie’s exact release date and details are yet to be announced.

