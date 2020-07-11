Trisha Krishnan's Weekly Roundup: Here's What The '96' Actor Has Been Up To This Week

Trisha Krishnan is a popular actor who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut in Bollywood pairing opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the film Khatta Meetha. She’s also one of the most followed actors on Instagram and Twitter, from the South Indian film industry. From her taking a digital detox to creating a frenzy by joining back after a month. Here’s all you need to know what the actor had been up to within a week.

A weekly roundup of actor Trisha Krishnan

Actor Trisha Krishnan took a break from social media on June 14. She left Twitter and Instagram and revealed that she is taking a break from social media for a while. Almost after three weeks of taking a digital detox, the actor posted a selfie on her Instagram account, announcing that she is back to the pavilion.

Trisha Krishnan’s fans welcomed her back on Instagram and commented on her pictures. Some of Trisha Krishnan’s friends from the industry also welcomed her back, telling her that they missed her and were happy that she was back.

In June, before leaving social media, Trisha Krishnan had tweeted that her mind needs oblivion at the moment. She further added that on a happy note, she will be needing a digital detox at home, thus quitting social media for a while. She also reminded her fans to stay home and stay safe as she quit social media. However, a few hours later, she deleted the tweet.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan was last seen in a Tamil-language short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The actor has not had a major release in 2020 but has a couple of films that she will star in. She will be seen in Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai, Raangi, Sugar, Ram and Ponniyin Selvan. One of her major projects is Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historic period novel with the same name. The film includes an ensemble cast of actors Vikram, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari. Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by Mani Ratnam is expected to release in 2021.

