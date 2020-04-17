Richa Chadha’s Best Films On Netflix That Will Help Kill Boredom During Quarantine

Richa Chadha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. The actor is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style. She has also given some great performances as a supporting role in many other films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and more.

She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. The actor has repeatedly proven her talent. Here are the best Richa Chadha movies to watch on Netflix that will help you kill boredom during the quarantine time-

Richa Chadha’s best films on Netflix that will help kill boredom during the quarantine

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial, that marks as the Bollywood debut of Richa Chadha. The film is a comedy-crime drama, that cast Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, and Neetu Chandra in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a burglar who reflects on his life and love, while the media speculates how he managed to pull off so many heists.

Fukrey (2013)

Fukrey is a romantic-comedy-drama, that is a Mrighdeep Lamba’s directorial. The lead cast of the film includes Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha. The plot of the film revolves around the paths of four dream-chasing college friends, that crosses with an array of colourful characters, from a tough-talking Punjabi female don to a Jugaad Baaz college watchman. Naturally, soon mayhem ensues.

Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar Di Goli (2014)

In 2014, Richa Chadha played the lead character in Navneet Behal’s crime-romance, Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli, alongside Nikhil Dwivedi. Damandeep Singh also played a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the film revolves around an aggressive, passionate, and acidic love story between two criminals whilst on the run from the law.

Masaan (2015)

Masaan is a Neeraj Ghaywan’s directorial drama. The film cast includes Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Mishra in lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around India's Ganges River and four people who face prejudice, a strict moral code and a punishing caste system as they confront personal tragedies.

