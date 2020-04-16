When Richa Chadha Opened Up About Her Straightforward Nature

Richa Chadha, in an interview, while shooting for her upcoming film, Jia Aur Jia, spoke about her straightforward nature. Chadha felt the media and people, in general, assumed her to be angry by nature. The actress opened up about her being judged for films that did not do well but not being acknowledged enough for doing several other acclaimed flicks. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

When Richa Chadha spoke about her straightforward nature

Richa Chadha called herself straightforward and spoke of not being frightened to express opinions. When Richa was asked why she falls in arguments with the media, the actress spoke of her not being angry and being a straightforward person who does not refrain from speaking her mind. Richa talked about her role as Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey being one of the reasons for people assuming her to be angry by nature.

Richa Chadha found this image to not be self-made. She also said she feels she can't do much if she is assumed to be a certain way in real life like her film characters. Chadha also spoke about her choice of films and picking scripts on the basis of plots she genuinely likes.

Richa Chadha has worked on numerous films including Masaan, Fukrey, Section 375, Panga and many more. Chadha will next be seen in the film, Madam Chief Minister. The film is slated to release on July 17, 2020, but with the novel coronavirus outbreak, film release dates are subject to changes without prior notice.

