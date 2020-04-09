Richa Chadha Encourages People To Break Free From The Chains Of Social Media

Richa Chadha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. The actress is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style. Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. She has also given some great performances as a supporting role in many other films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, and more.

She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. The actor has time and again proven her talent. In an interview, Richa Chadha expressed her views on the usage of social media.

Richa Chadha talks about social media

During an interview with a leading daily, Richa Chadha encouraged people to break free from the chains of social media. The actor said that one doesn't have to break themselves off completely from social media. However, according to Richa Chadha, keeping the social media usage in check is a must. Social media is actually a blessing in most cases if you use it responsibly, said the actor.

On being asked how has social media helped her to connect with her fans and the audience, Richa said that in her case, people used to think that she is a certain kind of person because she did a certain kind of movies. So, that barrier broke when people saw her in her space on social media. When Richa Chadha was asked about her opinions on trolls, the actor said that they are not worth talking about. She doesn’t pay attention to them, and they are insignificant to her, said Richa.

Often Richa Chadha is seen putting social media to good use. She makes motivational posts, quirky and goofy posts, or posts of the actor working out. Richa Chadha has 1.7 million followers and the actor makes sure to keep them entertained, always.

