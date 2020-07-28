Richa Chadha Opens Up About Nepotism, Feels There Needs To Be A Systematic Change

Richa Chadha has been open about her thoughts on the ongoing debate of insiders vs outsiders of the Bollywood film industry. She had recently shared a blog post where the Fukrey star had jotted down her past experiences of working in the film industry. Chadha also spoke to a news house about the topic of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Read more to know about Richa Chadha.

Richa Chadha speaks about nepotism

Richa Chadha recently had a conversation with a news house and shared her thoughts about the ongoing argument about nepotism in Bollywood. She also said that she considers herself as an “outsider” and her first role was also offered by an outsider. She thinks that nepotism is not the only problem in the film industry and says that there is a need for a systematic change too. Richa says that nothing is going to change if we just keep fighting. A number of people are dependent on this industry for their day to day living. Richa further added that there a number off things that need to be looked after and finished before getting stuck between this whole 'are you with us or against us' thing.

Richa also spoke about how the star kids make their way to the Bollywood film industry. She said that nepotism has been an issue that has been discussed from 2015-2016. She has also written about it in the past. Richa feels that it isn't just about how Bollywood functions, it's how the people of the industry look at things. She can respect different opinions because everybody has a story. She further feels that the press wandering around star kids is not a great idea. Such treatment by paparazzi changes the minds of the people from the Bollywood film industry, she feels. Every time there is a new star kid, they try their best to feature them, be it a toddler or a teenager.

More about Richa Chadha

On the professional front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the 2020 sports drama called Panga. The film was released on January 24, 2020, and performed fairly well at the box offices. The film revolves around a former Kabaddi world champion Jaya. Jaya tries her best to make a comeback into the sport. The film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and has been produced by Fox Star Studios. The film also stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, and Neena Gupta.

