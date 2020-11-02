Richa Chadha Flaunts A 'sari Meets Lungi' Outfit For Interview With The Egyptian Press

Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures flaunting her ethnic outfit. The actor was seen posing on a deck near a beach. She was spotted donning a yellow striped saree which was draped like a lungi. Richa Chadha added an embroidered waist cut-out blouse to amp up her look and completed it with statement earrings.

Richa Chadha carried off the outfit for her interview with Ali Fazal for Egyptian Press at El Siyadi, El Gouna. Talking about her outfit, the actor mentioned that she wanted to do something ethnic and colourful that was ‘against the Red sea’. She added that her outfit was is an interpretation of sari meets lungi and it was perfect for her. The actor was widely appreciated for her look and her comment section was flooded with compliments for her outfit. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post.

Richa Chadha's fun at the beach

Earlier, Richa Chadha showed excitement to hit the beach as she shared a video from her hotel room in El Gouna, Egypt. The actor uploaded the video on her Instagram feed and it looked like she was spinning on a chair. Richa Chadha shared this video on her Instagram feed where she was seen pointing at the beach from her hotel room. The actor is spinning in the video as she seems quite excited about her day at the beach. Her caption read – “Beach day! #elgounafilmfestival”. The actress is currently at El Gouna in Egypt along with beau Ali Fazal to attend the El Gouna Film Festival.

Richa Chadha's 'photu'

On October 19, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to her social media handle and shared a self-portrait picture, in which she is seen striking an intense pose. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Richa wrote a Hindi caption, which meant, "I forgot to comb my hair". She further added, "according to my mom" in brackets. To conclude her caption, she added a couple of hashtags such as #ActorsLife, #lockdown2020, #GlamourPhotu and #VeganSkin, among many others.

In the photo, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was seen sporting a white outfit. To accessorise her look, she picked a pair of long earrings. Keeping her makeup subtle, the actor opted for nude lips and highlighted her eyes with kajal. Scroll down to take a look at Richa Chadha's latest Instagram post.

