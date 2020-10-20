Richa Chadha, Kanika Dhillon strongly express displeasure over Kamal Nath's 'item' remark

Congress leader Kamal Nath’s ‘item' remark for Bharatiya Janata Party leader Imarti Devi became a major point ahead of the Madhya Pradesh bypolls. Apart from Union Ministers and BJP leaders coming down heavily on the comment, some of the celebrities of the film industry also condemned the statement. Actor Richa Chadha and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon questioned why male politicians tend to make such ‘tasteless’ remarks.

Richa Chadha, Kanika Dhillon slam Kamal Nath for sexist comment

Reacting to a news report of the National Commission for Women seeking explanation from Kamal Nath over the statement, Richa Chadha asked why such ‘tasteless, sexist remarks’ should be made by politicians on their female colleagues.

Kanika Dhillon reacted to the news with sarcasm, that definitely he should be held accountable for his statements.

She also went out to hint at Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly Surendra Singh, who had recently claimed that rapes could be prevented if parents bring their daughters up with ‘sanskaar. Terming it ‘obnoxious remarks’, she wrote,’ dimaag mein itna bhoosa kahan se aaya? Import karte ho ke ghar mein hi ugta hai!’ (if brain was filled with waste, and if it was imported).

Another celebrity from the film industry who recently condemned the statement was Kushboo Sundar. The actor, who recently quit Congress to join the BJP, claimed vindication of her decision to quit the party. She hit out at Congress leadership for not reprimanding the former CM Nath, asking if the mentality of men against women was ever going to change.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Union Minister Smriti Irani, among others, came down heavily on the statement.

Kamal Nath gets flak for 'item' remark

In the latest, Kamal Nath stated that he regretted his statement if it had hurt sentiments. Apart from the National Commission for Women, the Election Commission has also sought a report over the controversy.

At an election rally in Dabra, which is being contested by Congress’ Suresh Raje and BJP’s Imarti Devi in the bypolls, Nath had stated:

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure."

