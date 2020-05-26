Richa Chadha Gets Nostalgic Sharing Pics From Her Cannes 2015 Premiere For 'Masaan'

The whole team of Masaan remembered the moment when the whole team was invited to the 2015 Cannes Film festival for Masaan's premiere five years ago. The film was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and it featured actors like Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, and debutant Vicky Kaushal. Take a look at the posts Richa Chadha shared on her social media from 5 years ago. Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan had actually assisted Anurag Kashyap in Gangs Of Wasseypur and Ugly in 2014. Post which he made his directorial debut with Masaan.

Richa Chadha's pictures from Cannes Film festival 5 years ago

Richa Chadha shared her throwback picture from Masaan wishing her friend Vicky Kushal on his birthday via a throwback video from Cannes.

Check out the video clip that showcasing the time when the whole Masaan team got a 5-minute standing ovation after the movie's premiere in Cannes.

She also shared a long caption with the video from Cannes stating that this clip was from the time just after the movie was screened. She also mentions that this moment is etched in her brain and her soul and is definitely something that was she would cherish forever as an artist.

Richa Chadha also shared the pic from her Cannes debut with her movie Gangs of Wasseypur series directed by Anurag Kashyap. She can be seen with the whole cast of the movie. Richa specifically pointed out Jaideep Ahlawat as well stating that he is doing a commendable job with his web series Paatal Lok that airs on Amazon Prime.

Check out the post shared by her costars and producers and director of the film.

Masaan post shared by producer Vikramaditya Motwane.

Masaan post shared by actor Shweta Tripathi.



Masaan tweet shared by director Neeraj Ghaywan.

5 years today for #Masaan premiere at @Festival_Cannes



I still can't believe I lived this moment. Overwhelmed, breathless, empty, magical, guilty, proud, comforted, wistful, overjoyed, all at the same time. https://t.co/PUChb7vflZ — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) May 19, 2020

On May 19, 2015, Masaan premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes film festival and won two awards. First being the FIPRESCI (The International Federation of Film Critics or Fédération Internationale de la Presse CInématographique) and second was Prix de l'Avenir award. Masaan will complete five years of its release in June.

Promo Image courtesy: Shweta Tripathi Sharma's Instagram

