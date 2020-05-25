Richa Chadha Speaks About Marriage With Ali Fazal, Says 'invites Were Yet To Be Sent'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for a while now and were expecting to get married this year. According to a news portal, the couple had already announced their dream wedding before the lockdown took effect. The couple had even registered for a court marriage; however, due to the lockdown imposed by the government, the plans were postponed.

Richa Chadha speaks about marriage with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha spoke about this to a news portal and mentioned that she and Ali Fazal were organising several aspects. Richa claimed that all major aspects of the marriage were already finalised and only the invites were yet to be sent out. Richa then added that she and Ali will only take further action once things get normal in the country. Richa Chadha further added that she has not yet got to meet Ali for a long time due to the preventive measures. However, the actor claimed that she can get permissions from her housing society, but she does not wish to endanger the lives of those living with her hence she has kept herself from it.

Ali Fazal had spoken about this as well in an interview with a news portal. He mentioned that he felt a bit disheartened that even though things were in full swing, everything came to a standstill. He, however, mentioned that he fully understands the intention behind the lockdown and said that it was something that was needed to be done. Further on, the actor mentioned that he and Richa Chadha did not want to make a big announcement about their marriage. He revealed that he treats marriage as the next step in their lives and nothing else. However, he did add that he wishes to celebrate this memorable day with his friends and family. Further on, Ali Fazal added that he will be patient and wait till the lockdown is lifted and things go back to normal. He then added that he is unsure of what type of wedding celebrations he will need to have with the norms which will be in effect after the lockdown. Ali mentioned that he is hopeful to see what happens next.

