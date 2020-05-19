Richa Chadha's Hit Songs To Make Your Workout Sessions More Fun Amid Lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, social gatherings are to be strictly prohibited. Public places like gyms, malls are shut as per strict rules of the government. Fitness enthusiasts are working out at home to keep themselves healthy. It can be a little tough to keep going on with workout goals amid this situation. Working may be a solo activity in this time, but having the right songs along can be instrumental for a good workout. Hence here is a list of a few of Richa Chadha's songs that one can add to their workout playlist.

Paani Paani

Paani Paani is an item number from Cabaret. Cabaret is a film starring Richa Chadha and Gulshan Devaiah in leading roles, directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi. Paani Paani is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, while Kaustav Narayan Niyogi and Munish Makhija are the music directors. The lyrics of Paani Paani have been written by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi.

O Womaniya

O Womaniya is one of the most famous dance numbers in Bollywood, and one can have a mean workout sessions on the rhythm of the dhol and matkis playing in the background. The song is from the iconic movie Gangs of Wasseypur. In the movie, Richa Chadha plays the role of a small-town girl. O Womaniya is sung by Khushboo Raaj and Rekha Jha. Richa Chadha is seen performing a traditional cultural dance in O Womaniya. The music is composed by Sneha Khanwalkar.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

The title track of Richa Chaddha's debut movie, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a much-loved dance number of Bollywood. The song's beats and lyrics are attention-grabbing and one can have a fun Zumba sesh on this song. The song is sung by popular Punjabi artist Mika Singh.

Peh Gaya Khalara

Peh Gaya Khalara is a hit dance number from Richa Chadha’s comedy movie Fukrey Returns. Divya Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Akanksha Bhandari and Akasa Singh are the artists who collaborated together for the song. The song was composed by Jasleen Royal and the lyrics to the song was given by Aditya Sharma.

Bura Na Mano Bholi Hai

Bura Na Mano Bholi Hai is another attention-grabbing song from the movie Fukrey Returns. The song is jointly sung by Gandhharv Sachdeav and Shahid Mallya. While the music is composed by Sumeet Bellary.

