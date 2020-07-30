Fan Asks Richa Chadha 'a Way To Fix A Morally Corrupt Nation', Watch The Actor's Reply

Richa Chadha recently held an Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Instagram. The social networking platform allows the user to post a dialogue box where followers can drop in their questions. Richa too did the same and posted her AMA version on Instagram. The actor answered a bunch of questions and even provided some insight into her films and personal life. After a series of questions and answers, the actor finally decided to sleep and end the session. Some questions posted by fans were repetitive while some were smart and thus provided for some quality answers by Richa Chadha.

Richa Chadha has a way of fixing a morally corrupt nation

One question that stood out in the AMA session was when a fan asked Richa Chadha a general question. The fan simply asked the actor her view on how one should possibly fix a morally corrupt nation. The question was simple and yet smart and Richa too replied with a suitable answer by saying that when people in a nation realise that people's power is a team sport. The actor implied that the way to fix a morally corrupt nation is by recognising the power of unity and working as one voice against certain injustice.

After an interesting answer like this, several other questions too were asked where people asked Richa about her secret to her beauty, about her films and her marriage with Ali Fazal. Richa Chadha answered all of the questions with absolute grace and made the session an interactive one. Her fans finally got a chance to connect with the actor during the lockdown.

Several actors have tried out many ways to entertain or interact with their fans ever since the lockdown began. From Instagram live shows to QNA sessions, Bollywood celebrities have done their best to interact with their fans, like Richa Chadha. On the work front, the actor will be seen next in the film Shakeela. The movie has been directed by Indrajit Lankesh and will also feature Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. Fans of the actor are eager to watch the film as soon as possible, according to a news portal.

