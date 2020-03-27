Richa Chadha Introduces Her New Satirical Segment, 'Quarantina'

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many people are anxious and worried about the future of the country, as well as the world as a whole. During these trying times, actor Richa Chadha decided to create a news satire segment on her official social media page to uplift her fans spirits. This news satire, titled Quarantina, will feature strange and absurd news from around the globe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Richa Chadha shares the very first segment of her 'news segment' Quarantina

Also Read | Oumar Niasse caught and slammed by undercover cops for disobeying coronavirus lockdown

Above is the first segment of Quarantina that Richa Chadha shared online on her official Instagram page. In the caption for the video, Richa Chadha introduces her fans to Tina, AKA Quarantina, who would host her new Instagram news segment. Richa Chadha's Quarantina will showcase some of the absurd updates from the "End Times" of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Name the Country Quiz to play at home while quarantining amid COVID-19 lockdown

The video begins with Quarantina (Richa Chadha) introducing herself and her new show. She then talks about a hilarious news report that claims that the Health Minister of Belgium, Maggie De Block, has banned all 'sexual acts of 3 or more people'. This ban was reportedly imposed after 500 people attended a party leading to mass Coronavirus infections. Quarantina then addressed her Indian fans and asked them to send in any Coronavirus news that they felt was strange and hilarious.

Also Read | Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic shows off skills during coronavirus lockdown

While Richa Chadha's news satire segment was hilarious and the story she presented was absurd, it should be noted that no such ban has been imposed in Belgium. The original article that mentioned the ban was a satire and no such event ever took place in the city. Richa's Chadha's satirical segment received a lot of praise on social media. Even other celebs joining in to comment on her amusing video.

[Images are taken from Richa Chadha Instagram]

Also Read | Bengali books to read at home during COVID-19 lockdown | Check out the list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.