Oumar Niasse Caught And Slammed By Undercover Cops For Disobeying Coronavirus Lockdown

Everton forward Oumar Niasse has been slammed by the local police for misconduct amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Oumar Niasse was stopped by police in plain clothes for disobeying the regulations of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. Along with his friend and two other girls, the Everton forward was driving around in his £100,000 Mercedes before an encounter with the undercover police.

Oumar Niasse heads out despite coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has forced people to remain indoors. However, Everton star Oumar Niasse breached regulations set by the government. Oumar Niasse landed himself in hot water when he took his car out onto the streets and was pulled up by the cops. The Everton man failed to comply with the rules set by the UK government, which ordered people to remain indoors barring a reasonable reason to step out of their houses.

Oumar Niasse grilled by cops amid coronavirus outbreak

The two officers that stopped the Everton footballer's vehicle were dressed in plain clothes on a routine patrol of the area in Greater Manchester and demanded to know where the group was heading. One police officer then slammed the pro-footballer, labeling Oumar Niasse a 'disgrace' for driving outside with friends during the coronavirus outbreak. Putting everyone else at risk, Oumar Niasse was hammered by the other cop who called the situation 'embarrassing' as the Sengalese didn't even have his seat belt on while driving.

The aftermath of the 'Oumar Niasse incident'

Following suspicion from the police officers, the Everton striker was told to leave the scene and return home. But that took place only after strong words of advice were lashed out towards the 29-year-old. The girls in the vehicle then left the spot in an Uber. There was a call made to Everton and the football club was told what one of their players was up to on Wednesday night.

Coronavirus UK: Premier League suspension

The Coronavirus UK situation is currently worsening as more deaths are being reported with each passing day. The total deaths caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the UK has surpassed 570. The Premier League suspension is also a result of the coronavirus being termed a 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation.

