From Richa Chadha To Sushmita Sen, B-town Divas Who Looked Oh-so-glamorous In Web Shows

In the last few months, several OTT platforms have gained much prominence than ever. Several divas have made the audience go gaga with their style quotient in the web shows streaming on these OTT platforms. From Richa Chadha to Sushmita Sen, here is a list of those actors who have won fans' hearts with their style in web shows.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has been seen in three different web series. The series she has worked are 24 (cameo), Inside Edge and One Mic Stand. But one of the most loved series of all these is Inside Edge. In this series, she is seen as the owner of a cricket team and she also is one of the richest characters in the series. Her character never fails to show it off and her styling in the series has left fans in awe.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was recently seen in Aarya. This show marked her digital debut on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. In this series, she is seen in the role of a mother how takes care of her family's pharma firm after her husband is killed. Her fashion sense in this series has made fans go gaga over her styling. The classy sarees and accessories outfit she adorned at her onscreen sister’s wedding an example of her good styling. The saree she adorned is ideal for an evening cocktail party. Another outfit caught fans' attention was the yellow silk outfit that is ideal for any ceremony during the wedding season. Her styling in this series just goes to show why she won Miss India and Miss Universe titles in 1994.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was seen in ALT Balaji's Mentalhood. In this series, she is seen in the role of a mother who attempts all things possible in the best way while juggling children and everyday tasks. Lolo's character wore a striking red maxi dress in an episode. This outfit is perfect for a casual evening date which looks classy as well as simple.

Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza is seen in the ALTBalaji's series Fittrat. In this series, she is seen in the role of a gold-digger who is not ashamed of being one. One of the best outfits she sports in the golden one-piece dress that is seen on the poster of the show.

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari has been seen in several films and a few series over the years but one of her best works is Four More Shots Please. In this female-led series, she is seen as a lawyer and the formal wear she sports is loved by fans. May it be her skirts or her suits fans have loved all her outfits and she has given some major fashion goals in both the season of the show.

