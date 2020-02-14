Richa Chadha Loves Monochrome Photos And It Is Evident From Her Instagram

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who was last seen in the movie Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut, is one such Bollywood celebrity who is known for her unique choices of roles. The actor has always been known for performing strong impactful roles in Bollywood films like Section 375, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Sarbjit and many more. Apart from this, the actor is also a major fashion icon for her fans. Here are a few of her stunning looks which proves how much she loves black and white pictures.

ALSO READ:Richa Chadha Reveals She Will Make Her Literary Debut Soon, See Post

Richa Chadha's obsession with black and white photos

The actor is simply looking perfect in the above picture. Richa can be seen in a white outfit with ruffled detailing. With minimal make-up and no jewellery, the actor's intense look is amazing.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Have A Monsoon Wedding In June? Here's What We Know

The actor is seen pretty in this casual outfit. She is seen wearing a dark coloured one-side off-shoulder top. She opted for a loose pony-tail in this picture and can be seen playing with the cat.

The actor is simply looking pretty in the above picture. She is seen lying on the ground and holding a beautiful flower in her hand. She accessorised her look with a watch and light make-up.

Richa to make her literary debut

The actor Richa Chadha took to Twitter to announce that she will make her literary debut soon. An avid reader and writer, Richa Chadha in an old interview had revealed that she is keen on writing a novel. So, when her longing dream was fulfilled, the actor took to the social media site to announce the news to her fans. According to reports, the novel will be based on Richa's struggle in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Showcases Her Undying Love For Green In These Outfits

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Pens Heartfelt Post For New Mother Kalki Koechlin, Says 'I'm Happy For You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.