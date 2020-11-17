Richa Chadha Misses Her 'homies' And Brothers On The Occasion Of Bhai Dooj; Shares Pics

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj on November 16, 2020, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with her brothers. She captioned the picture wishing her brothers Happy Bhai Dooj and expressed that she misses her ‘homies’ and brothers. Many of her fans dropped hearts and lovely comments on the post.

Richa Chadha misses her 'homies' and brothers on Bhai Dooj

In the picture, young Richa and her brothers are seen sitting on the top of a white car. The children looked adorable in the candid picture. Richa kept her fans guessing which one is she as she did not disclose it in the caption. Many of her fans were seen guessing as they questioned her in the comments. A fan commented, “U r first from left with a red heart”. Another user wrote, “Hmaari cute bholi punjaban” on the picture.

In her another recent post on November 15, 2020, Richa shared a picture of herself wishing her fans Happy Diwali. She wrote, “The beauty of prayer… happy Diwali to you and yours!” Richa looked stunning wearing green blouse and olive coloured saree. She is seen prayering with flowers in her hand. Shazeb Sheikh wished her in the comments. While others also complimented her beauty while wishing her.

Richa Chadha hints 'new beginning' on Instagram

Richa is often seen sharing pictures from her daily activities on social media. She keeps her fans updated and connects with them often. On November 13, 2020, she shared a picture and wrote, “If I said I’d do something and haven’t yet it’s because I haven’t had a moment to breathe since the middle of September. Please bear with me colleague, my life is in boxes. Will get back to you once the move is made. Excited to start a new chapter! Ok bye.”

Hinting a new beginning with her beau Ali Fazal, she responded in a humorous way to Akansha Kapoor’s question whether she is leaving them. She wrote, “@akansharanjankapoor yes! For bae.. Lol. Some peeps are fuming about the life” with a laughing emoticon. To this, Akansha wrote back, “hahah the things we do for boys” with laughing emoticon and red heart. Many of her friends and fans wished her for new beginning.

Image Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

