Richa Chadha Says 'people Are Good At Hiding Pain' As She Wishes Fans Good Morning

On November 9, 2020, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself wearing a golden traditional outfit. She captioned the picture stating that 'people are good at hiding pain'. Many of her fans dropped fire and red heart emoticons on the post. Malini Agarwal and Amyra Dastur complimented her in comments. Richa shared the same as a 'good morning' post for her fans.
Richa is seen wearing a golden outfit with minimal makeup and a silver bindi on her forehead which makes her look gorgeous. While her fans admired her look in the comment section, one of them commented, “Wow the first word in the head” with a red heart. Another user commented, “You are so radiant” with several red hearts. Richa Chadha has always been vocal about her thoughts and opinions.
In another recent post, Richa shared a picture of Kamala Harris who became the first woman vice president of the USA on November 7, 2020. She wrote that she will be celebrating as a Black and Tamil woman is going to be in the White House. She penned a long note sharing her thoughts and congratulating Kamala Harris.
At about this time in 2016, the world seemed to change in one day. We were shooting the first season of Inside Edge, it was a night shoot... and demonetisation was announced! All night, people wondered of what would unfold over the next few months, worried about needing the new notes while trying to figure out how to deposit their hard earned money (in the form of old notes) in to the bank . I went to bed at about 8am on the 9th November keeping a watch on the outcome of the U.S election, wondering why it was so close. I woke up at about 3pm to learn that the former host of The Apprentice had been elected to arguably the most powerful office in the world. Something broke me. It didn’t have much to do with politics... it was a strange and saddening realisation that several in a country where women outnumbered men, which was the “Greatest Nation”, which exported Hollywood to the rest of the world, still preferred a man (who boasted about grabbing p***es) over a woman. I remember calling a two friends crying, one being @krnx and the other @alifazal9 who was shooting in London at the time for V and A. No one could understand why this felt so personal, it made no sense to me either. But perhaps sometimes, really terrible things happen to show us the way. Things do get bad, worse, worst before they get better, you know what I mean ? Yes you do. Don’t make me spell it out. Now a Black+ Tamil woman is going to be in the White House! Even the cynic+ anarchist in me will celebrate. Akka’s got a foot in the door. Congratulations and thank you ! ❤️🏹
Richa Chadha often shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans on social media. Three days back, the Fukrey actor shared a video with her pet cat and wrote, “Meow” in the caption. The actor was seen playing around and kissing her pearl white cat. Actor Zareen Khan admired the video and wrote, “Awwww” with a red heart in the comments.
Richa is known for her popular roles in the Fukrey series, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-leela, Sarabjit and many more. She will next be seen in the upcoming web-film Lahore Confidential on ZEE5 which is a spying thriller and will be released on December 11, 2020. She is one of the actors who has been vocal about social issues and nepotism in Bollywood. She often shares her thoughts and opinions on social media. Meanwhile, Richa is engaged to actor Ali Fazal.
