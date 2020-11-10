Richa Chadha Says 'people Are Good At Hiding Pain' As She Wishes Fans Good Morning

On November 9, 2020, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself wearing a golden traditional outfit. She captioned the picture stating that 'people are good at hiding pain'. Many of her fans dropped fire and red heart emoticons on the post. Malini Agarwal and Amyra Dastur complimented her in comments. Richa shared the same as a 'good morning' post for her fans.

Richa Chadha: "People are good at hiding pain"

Richa is seen wearing a golden outfit with minimal makeup and a silver bindi on her forehead which makes her look gorgeous. While her fans admired her look in the comment section, one of them commented, “Wow the first word in the head” with a red heart. Another user commented, “You are so radiant” with several red hearts. Richa Chadha has always been vocal about her thoughts and opinions.

Richa congratulated Kamala Harris on becoming 1st woman Vice President of USA

In another recent post, Richa shared a picture of Kamala Harris who became the first woman vice president of the USA on November 7, 2020. She wrote that she will be celebrating as a Black and Tamil woman is going to be in the White House. She penned a long note sharing her thoughts and congratulating Kamala Harris.

Richa Chadha often shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans on social media. Three days back, the Fukrey actor shared a video with her pet cat and wrote, “Meow” in the caption. The actor was seen playing around and kissing her pearl white cat. Actor Zareen Khan admired the video and wrote, “Awwww” with a red heart in the comments.

Richa is known for her popular roles in the Fukrey series, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-leela, Sarabjit and many more. She will next be seen in the upcoming web-film Lahore Confidential on ZEE5 which is a spying thriller and will be released on December 11, 2020. She is one of the actors who has been vocal about social issues and nepotism in Bollywood. She often shares her thoughts and opinions on social media. Meanwhile, Richa is engaged to actor Ali Fazal.

Image Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

