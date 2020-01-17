Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Kapil Sharma For Stalking Richa Chadha

The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the Panga cast which includes Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, and the director of the movie Aishwiny Iyer. In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana Ranaut can be seen entering the stage while waving to the audience.

Kapil Sharma is seen asking Kangana Ranaut if the title of the movie is kept Panga because of her. She can be seen replying that now she has gotten used to all pangas and cannot live without having one.

Kapil Sharma can be seen reminding Kangana Ranaut about the last time she visited The Kapil Sharma Show with Ekta Kapoor. He further says that as soon as he got one rishta he got married. However, he is curious to know whether she gets rishtas for marriage. Kangana Ranaut can be seen pointing out Kapil’s interest in her marriage.

In the latter half of The Kapil Sharma Show, the entire cast of Panga enters the stage. Kapil Sharma can be seen telling Richa Chadha that he keeps a tab on her Instagram account. As soon as he begins talking about one of Richa Chadha’s photoshoot, he was interrupted by Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana can be seen pinpointing Kapil Sharma once again. She can be seen asking Kapil Sharma why he is fond of Richa and why he stalks her. Furthermore, she added that he is even concerned about her marriage.

Kangana then asks Kapil is this how married men behave. Kapil Sharma can be seen saying ‘yes’ immediately which makes audiences laugh a lot.

Later Kapil Sharma can be seen having a discussion about the rumours that are spread about the celebrities. The Kapil Sharma Show is ready to take the audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter. Stay tuned for further updates about The Kapil Sharma Show.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show teaser here:

About the movie Panga:

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes of the national player. The film also portrays how important the love and support of family is needed to for one to be successful. Panga is slated to release theatrically on January 24, 2020.

