Times Richa Chadha Nailed Her Supporting Roles In The Movies Like A True Bholi Punjaban!

Richa Chadha is known for her versatile acting skills since her debut movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. She rose to fame with her iconic and screen dominating presence in the movie Gangs of Wasseypur even though she played a supporting role in the film. Take a look at some of her best performances where her acting skills shine through while portraying supporting roles.

Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1

Richa's first Filmfare award was credited to her role as Nagma Khatoon in the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, part 1 and 2. Richa received a Filmfare Critics Award for this movie. Gangs of Wasseypur was a crime film featuring the lives of the coal mafia of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and the struggles and politics that exists between their families.

Panga

Richa Chadha had her recent release at the box office with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. The sports drama film revolves around the life of a kabaddi player. The film featured Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles where Richa Chadha plays the role of Kangana's friend and former teammate.

Fukrey

Fukrey is a youth-centric film which is all about how the modern youth takes shortcuts in their lives and aims for a bigger prize at the end. Fukrey released in 2013 and was considered as a sleeper hit. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, among others. Richa Chadha who plays the antagonist in the film as Bholi Punjaban is an iconic character and simply unmissable. The movie even came out with a sequel and reprised all the main characters from the first part.

Sarbjit

Richa Chadha was awarded a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the movie Sarbjit. This was the second time Chadha had received a Filmfare nomination after Gangs of Wasseypur. Richa essayed the role of Sarbjit's wife, Sukhpreet Kaur.

