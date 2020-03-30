Richa Chadha Pens A Positive Note Encouraging Fans To Donate Amid Crisis; See Post

Richa Chadha recently posted a picture with her pet cat along with a caption to spread positivity. She shed some light upon how important it is to donate at a time where a lot of people are in need of money. She also spoke about how we need to introspect on the modern lifestyle and what excess we have in it.

Richa Chadha’s encouraging donation related post

Recently, the Fukrey actor put up a positive post encouraging her fans to donate as much as possible. She posted a picture of herself casually petting her cat. With the picture, she wrote how people have been feeling guilty about being comfortable as a considerable portion of the country suffers.

She shed some light on how a number of immigrant workers have been walking home without food, money, or medicines. The actor also spoke about how guilt and sadness will affect a person’s health at this point and hence, people must donate instead of stressing over it. She further wrote about how this is the perfect time to think about how much of the luxuries we actually need and how much of it is excess.

Richa Chadha also spoke about how life is simple at this point and how she will be utilizing her time positively. She ended on the note that she will be praying for everyone along with her family, friends, and pets. Have a look at the post here.

Richa Chadha’s cooking tutorial

Richa Chadha recently put up a video of herself cooking amidst the COVID-19 related self-isolation. In the video, she can be seen making noodles in a vegan style. She put the step by step guide explaining how she makes this special dish. Richa Chadha also explained how she feels about cooking in general. Have a look at the post here.

