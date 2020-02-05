Richa Chadha Opens Up About Shooting Intimate Scenes, Says They Are Extremely Technical

Actors have to perform all kinds of scenes in Bollywood, right from comic to intimate ones. It takes a lot of hard work to get a perfect intimate scene in a film. Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is known for her daring and bold choices of roles. In an interview with an entertainment portal recently, the Fukrey star told that intimate scenes are extremely technical and at times can be awkward to shoot as well.

She said in the interview that, in the last film that she was doing, the director told her male star that her wig was creating a disturbance in the shot. The director went on to say to her male co-actor that while he is kissing her, he should pretend like he is doing it out of passion and at the same time he told him to adjust her wig. The director also told Richa to tilt her head backwards. Richa went on to say that it is very technical while filming such scenes as one goes into the scene and comes out of the scene feeling whatever but in the end it is all very technical.

Actor Richa Chaddha was last seen in critically acclaimed movie Panga based on the life of a kabaddi player who fights against society and stereotypes to play Kabaddi while balancing her marriage and family. The movie also starred Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in key roles. The film won the hearts of critics but is failing to create an impact at the box office. The film has garnered just over ₹25 Crores at the box office.

Richa shared her new look from her upcoming movie recently. The name of the project is not disclosed yet. According to media reports, the film is a romantic drama that will be announced soon.

