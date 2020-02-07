Times When Richa Chadda Played A Non-glamorous, But Endearing Character

Richa Chadda is a renowned celebrity, known for almost always nailing the characters she plays. Richa often has a tendency to choose roles that are challenging for her as an actor. The actor always surprises the fans with her impeccable acting skills. Here are some of her characters which were non-glamorous but created a lasting impact.

Movies where Richa Chadda portrayed non-glamorous characters

Also Read | Richa Chadha Opens Up About Shooting Intimate Scenes, Says They Are Extremely Technical

Nagma – Gangs of Wasseypur

Richa Chadda’s breakthrough performance came in the form of Nagma from Wasseypur. She played the wife of Manoj Vajpayee’s character and totally immersed herself in the role. Her character started off as a shy village girl, who eventually transitioned to a cussing and arrogant woman due to the antics of her husband. She also played an older version of Nagma for the film. Richa has mentioned in several interviews that she was afraid of being typecast due to this decision; however, she was adamant and went with the part.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's "striking" Comment On Richa Chadha's First Look From Her Upcoming Film

Devi – Masaan

Masaan was one of the most underrated and heavily appreciated films produced by Bollywood. The film managed to create a lasting impact on its viewers. Devi is introduced to the audience at the beginning of the film. The conflict of her life begins immediately as the movie starts, and one cannot help but feel sorry for her trouble. Another scene that brought out the actor in Richa was the rendezvous the corrupt policemen had with her family and how they struggled to make ends meet. Her relation with her father too was one of the most endearing moments from the film.

Also Read | 'Susceptible To Jugaad': Richa Chadha Rakes Up EVM Debate Before Delhi Assembly Elections

Hiral - Section 375

Richa proved her acting prowess in Section 375 according to fans. The actor was faced against Akshaye Khanna who is famous for his intense acting capabilities. The courtroom genre is based on the principle of keeping the audience engaged, and the filmmakers, along with Richa’s rich talent, did exactly that according to fans. The moment when reality hits her and the passion with which she fights the case are aspects that cannot be missed in the film.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Highlights 'extreme Water Crisis' In Mumbai In Video, Urvashi Dholakia Fumes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.