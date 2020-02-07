Richa Chadha's Photos In Glamorous Outfits Makes Netizens Go Gaga! See Pics

Richa Chadha is one of the few versatile actors in Bollywood who have been known to nail every role they opt for. Although the actor has not had an opportunity to do a lot of glamourous roles, the actor has been spotted in some amazingly glamourous outfits while promoting her films. Take a look -

Richa Chadha's glamorous outfits

Dresses

While promoting her upcoming film Panga, Richa Chadha was seen in many reality Tv shows and other events. She picked up some glam outfits like the simple bottle green dress and the shimmery one strip outfit, which made her look elegant and simple at the same time.

Sarees

If you think dresses were enough to make someone look glam, take a look at these pictures of Richa Chadha in a saree. She chose to wear the white saree for the Umang Awards 2020 and her outfit was from when she was promoting her film at an event. Although rarely seen in sarees, the actor knows how to carry the outfit with glam.

Formals

Richa Chadha recently shared a few pictures of herself from a photoshoot. In the pictures, the actor is seen wearing formal outfits that made her look elegant. The actor was last seen in the movie Panga, along with Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill.

