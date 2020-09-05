Richa Chadha Reminisces Her Trip To Nara, Japan; Says, "miss Traveling"

Actor Richa Chadha relived old memories of her visit to Japan. The actor shared throwback pictures and videos on Instagram from her visit to Japan while recalling old memories. In one of the videos, the Fukrey actor can be seen having fun while indulging in dough-beating and dessert making. Some of her pictures feature mountains with an astonishing picturesque landscape. While captioning the post, the actor expressed her wish to travel again.

Richa Chadha remembers her trip to Japan

Richa further wrote she is missing the memorable days she spent in Nara, Japan, in 2016. She mentioned that this was her nicest trips ever with cool people and deer. Moreover, one of her pictures also had a view of Shinto Temple. Several fans of the actor dropped in their comments under her post.

One of the users wrote that Nara is one of the best countries to live in. Another user commented that the actor looks like a true Japanese in these pictures. A third user was amazed at Richa’s pictures and wrote "nice photo pose" along with rose, heart and fire emojis. Another user commented that Richa is the best along with a black heart emoji.

Apart from this, Richa Chadha once again delighted the fans with another throwback post which was with her beau Ali Fazal. On September 3, 2020, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from the 2017 Venice Film Festival. Mentioning Ali Fazal in the caption, the actor wrote, “Ali Fazal made my heart swell with pride at the world premiere of Victoria and Abdul”. Take a look at Richa Chadha’s post below:

Richa Chadha’s movies

On the professional front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. The other cast of the film also featured Neena Gupta and even marked the Bollywood debut of Punjabi singer Jassie Gill. Richa essayed the character of a kabaddi coach in the Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer directorial.

Meanwhile, she has been roped in for several Bollywood films like Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban, among many others. The movie Shakeela is reported to be inspired by the life of a South Indian star with the same name, who rose to fame after the death of Silk Smitha. Shakeela acted in numerous adult films in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

(Image Credits: Richa Chadha IG)

