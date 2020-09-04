Richa Chadha Addresses Song 'Credit De Do Yaar'; Says, 'I Owe My Career To Writers'

Earlier in August, stand-up comedian and poet Varun Grover collaborated with Kausar Munir and Swanand Kirkire along with 15 other artists, and dropped a song, Credit De Do yaar, to express the displeasure about not receiving acknowledgment as lyricists. Recently, while addressing the song, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha also shared a piece of her mind and urged actors to stand up for creators and writers. Recently, Richa Chaddha told Mid-day that as an actor she feels duty-bound to ensure that everyone gets their fair credit.

Richa Chadha talks about Credit De Do Yaar

Elaborating the same, the Fukrey actor said that the movement to get rights for those who lay the groundwork of projects is long overdue. She further asserted that the actors should take pride in promoting our collaborators. While praising writers like Neeraj Ghaywan and Mrighdeep Lamba, Chaddha added that she owes her career to them. Explaining more, Richa shared that Credit De Do Yaar is a reminder to make a change in the right direction. Before signing off, Chaddha added that the "crème de la crème" of Bollywood should step up and promote writers.

Richa Chaddha's movies

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. The ensemble star cast of the film also featured Neena Gupta and marked the Bollywood debut of Punjabi singer Jassie Gill. She portrayed the character of a Kabbadi coach in the Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer directorial.

Meanwhile, she has several Bollywood films in her kitty such as Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban, among many others. The film Shakeela is said to be inspired by the life of a South Indian star with the same name. Late actor Shakeela Khan rose to fame after the death of Silk Smitha. Shakeela acted in numerous adult films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Credit De Do Yaar initiative

The 3-minute video, later dubbed as the ‘writer’s anthem’, featured writers including Neelesh Mishra, Kausar Munir, Varun Grover, and Swanand Kirkire. The song is available on Varun Grover’s YouTube channel. The light-hearted song received appreciation from Oscar-winner AR Rehman as he shared the link of the song on his Twitter handle.

