Richa Chadha Faces Her Fear With Hilarious Expressions While Visiting A Dentist; Watch

On September 4, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to the story session of her Instagram and shared a goofy video with her 1.8M followers. In the video, Richa was seen using a filter to make a hilarious video. As she used the filter, her eyes and nose looked wider and bigger than usual while her lips and cheeks shrank.

On the other side, a song titled Darr Ke Aagey Meat Hai can be heard. As the video progressed further, Richa made several expressions to suggest that she is afraid. To add a pinch of humour to her video-story, the actor wrote, "Visit to the dentist face." Scroll down to take a look at it.

Richa Chadha's face before visiting a dentist

READ | Richa Chadha Feels 'relieved' As She Resumes Work, Says 'Everything Feels New'

A peek into Richa Chadha's Instagram

Interestingly, during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus, the 33-year-old actor kept her fans and followers updated with her whereabouts. From celebrating her achievements to extending wishes to fans on various festive occasions such as Independence Day and Onam, Chadha was quite active on social media.

On the other side, the video-posts on her Instagram wall have often managed to give a good-laugh to her followers. In one of the videos, she was seen tickling the funny bone of her followers with actor-friend Varun Sharma, in which the duo was seen using the names of fruit as a pun to propose each other.

READ | Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Plant 650 Trees In The Memory Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Richa Chadha's Movies

On the work front, Richa was last seen in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga, which featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead character. She played the character of a Kabbadi coach in the sport-drama. The movie also marked Bollywood debut of popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill while Neena Gupta essayed a significant character.

READ | Richa Chadha Finds 'Wednesday Wisdom' While Reading 'The Essentials Of Rumi' Again

Although the Fukrey actor has not announced any upcoming projects of her, she has numerous films in her kitty. The two of her major upcoming projects will be Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban. The upcomer titled Shakeela will be inspired by the life of a South Indian star by the same name. Shakeela Khan turned out to be an adult star in the southern film industry after the death of Silk Smitha. Late actor Shakeela's repertoire had numerous film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

READ | Ali Fazal's Miniature Makes Richa Chadha, Atul Kasbekar & Others Go 'wow, Exquisite'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.