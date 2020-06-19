Richa Chadha Promises Ali Fazal's Mom She'll Take Care Of Her Son, Pens Heartfelt Eulogy

Ali Fazal's long-time girlfriend Richa Chadha wrote a heartfelt note through her social media accounts to mourn the sudden demise of his mother in Lucknow on Wednesday after health complications. The actor posted a monochrome photo of Ali and his mother along with an emotional eulogy for the departed one. She promised Ali's mother that she will take care of her son and also consoled Ali.

Richa Chadha wrote, "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday... 💔but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already ! 🌷🦚🌱🌸🌺🥀 Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! 💕" Addressing her boyfriend, she said, "Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad !". She added, "2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! 🙏🏽😫"



On hearing the news of Ali Fazal's mother's demise, Masaan actor Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to console and respond to Ali's beautiful post for his mother. Sharing a heart emoji, Richa told Ali to 'hang in there' and paid her condolences.

❤️ hang in there...

Rest in peace Auntie. https://t.co/rkPLwHoEL6 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 17, 2020

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the sad news as he shared a beautiful picture of his mother and wrote, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali." [sic]

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

In Septemeber 2018, Ali Fazal, on his Facebook handle, had written an emotional note for his mother. He had said, "Mother. Before in a time lost in the blueprints of Her Hood. ... . Amma- I like that one the most because in my head its the safest. I've called her Ammi, Ma , Mum, Mom.. recently i had a phase of calling her Maate.. hehe. But The open palindrome gives a sense of ki - yeh dono taraf se i will arrive at mother. And thats been the damn point of everything in life."

Spokesperson statement on behalf of Ali Fazal

"Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point."

