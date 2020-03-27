Richa Chadha's Lesser-known Films In Bollywood That Are A Must-watch

Richa Chadha is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. She became popular after her big break in the film Gangs of Wasseypur directed by Anurag Kashyap. Richa Chadha’s role as Nagma in the two-part film series was highly appreciated and loved by fans and critics alike. Richa Chadha also made her debut in the short films with the movie name Raakh.

She appeared in some commercial hits of Bollywood like Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Fukrey Return, Section 375 and so on. The actor also did a commendable job in the movie Masan in which she portrayed the role of Devi Pathak. Here are some lesser-known films in which Richa Chadha starred, have a look here:

Lesser-known films of Richa Chadha-

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

The story of the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! revolved around the real-life tales of one Devinder Singh. He was a man who was infamous for his robberies and received the title of Super Chor. The film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee in the year 2008 and received massive love and appreciation from fans. Richa Chadha featured the character of Dolly, however, her role had a small part to play in the film. Also, the film itself won a National award in the Best Popular Film Category.

Jia Aur Jia

The movie starring Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles was directed by Howard Rosemeyer. The story of the film was about two very different women with the same name. Together, they march on a life-changing journey in their lives heading towards the same destiny. The movie released in the year 2017.

Benny and Babloo

Richa also appeared in a small role as Fedora in the Yunus Sajawal directed film Benny and Babloo in the year 2010. The film had a quite large group of actors casting in the movie including Kay Kay Menon, Rajpal Yadav, Riya Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rukhsar Rehman, Anita Hassanandani, Maushumi Udeshi, Hiten Paintal, and Aasif Sheikh. The film revolved around the tragedies of life of two friends who visit Mumbai in search of jobs. While Benny gets a job as a bell boy in a 5-star hotel, Babloo got a waiter’s job in a ladies’ bar. Initially, the movie was all about comedies but later it took a turn to reveal an inevitable truth.

Chalk N Duster

Chalk N Duster is a Jayant Gilatar directorial which showcased an emotional journey of two teachers in the year 2016. The main lead role of the two teachers was portrayed by Shabana Azmi as Vidya and Juhi Chawla as Jyoti. Other prominent roles in the movie were played by Richa Chadha as a Journalist and Arya Babbar as Anmol. The movie was based on a High School based in Mumbai where these two teachers had a different passion and love for teaching, and this created a special bond of these teachers with their students.

