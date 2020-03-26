Richa Chadha: Here Is The List Of Awards And Accolades Received By The 'Masaan' Actor

Actress Richa Chadha has made her mark in Bollywood with some strong films. The actor is known for her fierce and powerful roles in many films. Richa Chadha's films include Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Sarbjit, Fukrey, Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Panga, Section 375, etc. Chadha, thanks to her impressive performances, has won many awards and accolades. Listed below are Richa Chadha's many awards and accolades from her critically-acclaimed films.

Richa Chadha's awards and accolades from her critically-acclaimed films

Gangs Of Wasseypur

Gangs Of Wasseypur is one of Richa Chadha's oldest and most popular films. Though her role in Gangs Of Wasseypur was limited the actress won many awards for her performance. In the Critics' Awards and Filmfare awards 2013, she won the title of Best Actress. She was also chosen as a nominee in the Zee Cine Awards and Screen Awards, IN for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Fukrey

This is another film of Richa Chadha that gained her not just popularity but many awards too. She won the Screen Awards, as Best Comic Actor. She also was chosen as the nominee for Best Performance in a Negative Role in 2014 at the Apsara Awards. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and released in 2013.

Masaan

This is one of Richa Chadha's most award-winning performances so far. She received worldwide recognition for this film. She also won the Stardust Awards, Performer of the Year (Female) award in 2016. The film was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and released in the year 2015. Richa Chadha portrayed the role of Devi Pathak, a girl who tries to shake off the social stigma of pre-marital sexual relations.

