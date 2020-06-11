Richa Chadha Raises Voice Against Non-payment Of Salaries To Kasturba Doctors

A picture of a letter written by the resident doctors’ association of Kasturba hospital in New Delhi has lately been doing the rounds on social media. The letter has been written in order to bring to notice that the resident doctors have not been paid their salaries for the past three months. Actor Richa Chadha decided to share the letter and ask questions about the same.

Richa Chadha questions hospital on non-payment of salary

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has lately been trying her best to help with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic by holding various donation drives and awareness campaigns. In the most recent development, the actor shared a picture of an official letter written by the resident doctors’ association of Kasturba hospital in New Delhi, demanding payment of their salaries. She asked through the tweet why the doctors are not being paid at a time when people are facing the biggest pandemic of their lifetime. The actor has received a lot of support from her followers as they can all be seen asking why the doctors’ salaries are due. Have a look at the words put up on Rich Chadha’s Twitter here.

Why are doctors not being paid during the biggest pandemic in our lifetimes? 😢 https://t.co/lRcNdRWCmW — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 11, 2020

The letter points out that the resident doctors (doctors who are under training after completion of proper degrees) are not being paid their salaries since the past three months. These doctors have been on COVID duty for a while, risking the health of their families and non-payment of their salaries is causing them further distress. The letter also stated that if the concerned authorities do not take action and pay off the dues, the doctors will mass resign as retaliation. It demanded immediate action on the issue and gave the authorities the deadline of June 16, 2020. Have a look at the tweet here.

Offered without comment. Because really what is there to say?#Delhi #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/mr1jEhTGo6 — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) June 10, 2020

Richa Chadha had previously donated to a rural hospital by gathering funds from fans and friends. She posted a picture of the carton that she sent out with her and Ali Fazal’s names pasted on it. She thanked her fans for being so generous and helping her do a bit in such uncertain times. She also thanked actors like Vir Das, Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, and Dia Mirza in the caption for the post. Have a look at the picture from Richa Chadha’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

