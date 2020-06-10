Richa Chadha And Akshaye Khanna Starrer 'Section 375' Is A Must-watch; Here's Why

Bollywood movie Section 375 by Ajay Bahl, is a courtroom drama highlighting Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The film stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat in lead roles. The film went on to receive heaps of praise from the audience since its release. The movie still continues to garner appreciation and is also considered as one of the most impactful movies. Here’s taking a look at a few reasons why one must add Section 375 to their watch list.

Gripping performance

For this engaging and interesting film which claims to be important in the current scenario, actor Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha have entertained audiences with their performance. Tarun Saluja (played by Akshaye Khanna) is a competent criminal lawyer defending the director (Rahul Bhat) and the lawyer representing Anjali Dange (Meera Chopra) is Hiral Gandhi (Richa Chadha). Fans and audiences have lauded the actors for their performance.

Will and consent

Section 375 discusses the uncharted area of will and consent. It examines how it is necessary to obtain a woman's will and consent before any sexual act is performed and why a man is deemed to commit 'rape' if the act is against her will, final consent or if women are unable to express their consent because they are intoxicated or mentally ill.

A courtroom drama

From filmmakers like Omkara, Special Chabbis, Drishyam and Raid, the film, Section 375 of Panorama Studios is so realistic and the courtroom scenes are so well researched that it makes the audience feel like they're sitting in a courtroom.

Inspired from true stories

According to reports, Ajay Bhal has carried out extensive research for the film, ensuring that it adheres to the law and shows the audience the exact information.

Eye opener

The movie revolves around Indian Penal Code Section 375, and rape laws in India. The aim of the film is not only to raise awareness of the law but also to begin a debate related to the brutal crime and the law that has been practised in our country. Section 375 is helmed by Ajay Bahl and bankrolled by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and SCIPL, co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi. Watch the trailer below.

