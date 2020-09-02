Richa Chadha Expresses Her Wish To 'lose Her Mind And Find Her Soul' In Latest Insta Post

Richa Chadha’s Instagram is a reflection of herself and what she wishes for at the moment. The actress often shares sneak peeks into her life behind the camera through pictures and videos of herself and her beau Ali Fazal. The actress recently shared a picture in which she was wishing to visit a forest to let go of all the fast-paced moments and live with peace of mind and soul. The actress shared the picture alongside a beautiful caption.

Richa Chadha looks exotic in her latest insta pic

In the picture, Richa Chadha is seen posing for the camera in a summer look. She is wearing a blue tank top with a white sheer jacket over it. She has matched the colour of the top with blue Hydrangea in her hair. The actress is donning a messy, big volume hair-do in the picture shared from one of her shoots in the past. She looks ready for a casual stroll to the forest in the picture, as per fan reactions

Check out Richa Chadha’s picture

She accompanied the picture with a caption that read, “And into the forest I go, To lose my mind and find my soul. à¤œà¤‚à¤—à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤ For à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸...” Richa Chadha’s picture received several reactions from her fans as they praised her for pictures. One fan wrote, “what a goddess”, another one appreciated the caption of the picture.

Check out fan reactions on Richa Chadha’s photos

On the professional front

Richa Chadha will be seen next in Shakeela Biopic. It is claimed to be one of the actor’s daunting commercial roles throughout her career. The project is directed by prominent director Indrajit Lankesh. As the film has now completed its post-production, the makers are looking forward to fixing a release date. Shakeela biopic explores the life of a controversial actor and a popular adult star. The film is reported to have an OTT release soon as per reports due to the pandemic situation across the country.

