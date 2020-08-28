Richa Chadha Feels 'relieved' As She Resumes Work, Says 'Everything Feels New'

On August 27, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to the story session of her Instagram and shared a short video, featuring her along with a hairstylist. Through the caption, Richa revealed that after the hiatus of six months she felt 'relieved' to get back to work. In the edited video, Richa was seen sitting in a vanity van while her hairstylist is setting her hair for the shot. Instagramming the video, she wrote a short witty caption, which read, "Never thought I'd be so happy in a vanity van!"

The Fukrey actor further added, "Relieved to be able to shoot again after this long 6 months gap. Eveything feels new". To conclude her caption, she wrote, "Hope acting is like swimming so one remembers even after a long gap". The screen of her story also saw a GIF, which read "BACK TO WORK". Meanwhile, her hairstylist is seen following the government guidelines as he was wearing a face mask. Scroll down to take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram story:

A peek into Richa Chadha's Instagram

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the 33-year-old actor kept her 1.8M followers updated with her whereabouts. She often gave a sneak peek into her quarantine diaries. From celebrating her milestones to extending wishes to fans on various occasions, Chadha was quite active on social media. The most recent post of the actor is a throwback picture of a photoshoot that took place in 2019. The monochrome picture of Richa managed to garner more than 21K likes and is still counting.

Talking about her professional front, she was last seen in the film Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. She played the character of a Kabbadi coach, who helped Kangana Ranaut's character in achieving her dreams. The film also marked the debut of Punjabi singer Jassie Gill while Neena Gupta essayed a significant character.

Meanwhile, she has numerous Bollywood films in her kitty including Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban, among many others. The film Shakeela will be inspired by the life of a South Indian star named Shakeela. Shakeela Khan rose to fame after the death of Silk Smitha, another popular adult star from the southern film industry. Shakeela acted in several adult films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

