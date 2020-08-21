Richa Chadha Pens A 'note To Self' With A Monochrome Pic; Explains 'what Can A Person Be'

Actor Richa Chadha took to her social media handle on Thursday night, August 20, and shared a monochrome picture. In the caption, Richa wrote a brief note to herself. Her caption started with a question, which read, "What can a person be, especially if she is a woman?".

Explaining her stance on the same, she penned, "A grown woman can be anything she likes. She doesn’t find dichotomies easily. She’s only too eager to finally fill her own shoes. She will no longer dim her light to make you feel brighter, but will call out your darkness as is. She will realise that light and darkness are the same thing."

Elaborating further, the Fukrey actor added, "She will be entirely happy by herself and be as alive in the presence of others. A woman like such will confuse you... because she is as kind as she can be ferocious. And because are not used to a woman in her whole, complete unabashed flourish. You will meet this one and her many versions through life. She will shock you , put you on the defensive and invade your dreams. Stuff she said will make sense to your five years hence" (sic).

READ | Richa Chadha Celebrates World Photography Day With This Monochrome Post, Fans Shower Love

The Section 375 actor also added, "She’s either a witch or an all-knowing mother. You despise her and you’re drawn to her. She is beautiful and no longer unaware of it. She’s braved the storm and worked her way to her current wholeness. This woman will change you. Because a grown woman is everything." Concluding her caption, she wrote, "Note to self. Or diary entry. Stop pretending to be mediocre. YOLO." Scroll down to take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post.

Richa Chadha's note to self

READ | Richa Chadha On Beau Ali's 'Death On The Nile' Trailer: 'Uzma Auntie Has Blessed You'

The 'note for self' post managed to garner more than 24k likes within a few hours (and is still counting). Apart from Richa's fans and followers, her beau Ali Fazal also showered love on her in the comments section. His comment read, "The girl i love.. the woman i champion. You speak truths ive only heard in whispers in nature. For once there is syllable in there, all because of you. . Love you" (sic). Actor Esha Gupta also wrote, "Love you love the caption". Meanwhile, a section of fans praised Chadha's caption and flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

READ | Richa Chadha Takes Off To Meet Ali On The Sets Of His New Project In Khandala

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in Kangna Ranaut starrer Panga. The sports-drama flick also marked the Bollywood debut of Jassie Gill. Richa played the character of a kabaddi coach in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial.

READ | Richa Chadha Gets Innovative With A Mosquito Net, Posts A Stunning Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.