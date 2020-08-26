Richa Chadha Celebrates Women’s Equality Day, Lauds Strong Women In Film Industry

Richa Chadha recently took to her social media to ring in the occasion of Women's Equality Day by sharing an interesting post. She celebrated the achievements of some inspirational women in the industry by sharing a tribute video. The actor also had a powerful message for them on the occasion.

Richa Chadha lauded Deepika, Anushka amongst others

Talking about her video, the Fukrey actor shared glimpses of some women actors, filmmakers, writers, comedians. Some of them were Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Swara Bhasker, Sapna Pabbi, Diya Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Kaneez Surka amongst others. She also shared some beautiful pictures of herself sharing the frame with these women. Along with the video, Richa had a brief message celebrating their laurels in the industry against all odds.

Richa Chadha celebrates the women contributors in the industry

The Panga actor wrote that on the occasion of Women's Equality Day, she wants to thank all the trailblazers from the industry who have achieved something despite the circumstances. The actor stated that the existence of these powerful women is the very source of inspiration for so many individuals.

She further lauded all the women directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, producers, casting directors, actors, comics, and photographers in the industry. Richa mentioned that the discussion around some prevalent issues like gender parity, pay parity, sexual harassment at the workplace is also long overdue but on this occasion, she just wants to thank all her fellow female colleagues.

The Sarbjit actor also expressed her gratitude for the fact that the percentage and participation of women both in front of and behind the camera has been growing steadily in the film industry. She ended the caption stating how one empowered woman tends to empower other women. Take a look at the hard-hitting post shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was last seen in the film Panga. She essayed the role of a Kabbadi coach, who helps Kangana Ranaut's character in achieving her dreams. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movies like Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban. The film Shakeela is based on the life of a South Indian star named Shakeela.

