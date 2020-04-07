Sara Ali Khan Shares A 'happy Dance' Video To Motivate Fans On World Health Day; Watch

Though the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has cooped the people indoors around the world, the celebs are entertaining and spreading awareness through the internet. Being one of it, actor Sara Ali Khan is also amusing fans and followers with her quirky suggestion to kill boredom amid the nationwide lockdown. Recently, she also sent some warm wishes to her fans on the occasion of World Health Day, 2020.

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle and wished her followers a Happy World Health Day. The Love Aaj Kal actor shared a video, in which she was seen enjoying and dancing on drum beats. Sara looked adorable in the video and is seen sporting a purple winter jacket paired with casual black pants and a grey scarf.

Instagramming her video, the Simmba actor wrote a caption that read, "Because Happy = Healthy'. Her caption further read, 'So Happy World Health Day🌎💟☮️ / Stay motivated and positive- it’s the only way'. Urging her fans to stay indoors, she also added that, 'Especially since for now, at home we must stay! 🏠." Her video received thousands of views and hundreds of comments within an hour. A few users praised Sara's smile and called it 'cute' in the comments section, while many others dropped heart emoticons.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video below:

Talking about her work front, the Kedarnath actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also features Kartik Aaryan. the rom-drama received a lukewarm response at the box-office. She will soon gear up for her multiple upcoming releases including Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also join hands with Akshay Kumar and south actor Dhanush for a film titled Atrangi Re.

