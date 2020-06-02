Richa Chadha Shares A Light-hearted Video To Make People Aware Of Cyclone Nisarga

Richa Chadha recently had the most appropriate representation of the emotions that every Mumbaikar has been going through, as the city is on cyclone alert. She decided to spread some awareness through a fun yet informative post put on her social media. She also decided to give all of it some background music with the song, “Aaj Ki Raat, Koi Aane Ko Hai”.

Richa Chadha’s Nisarga cyclone warning

Cyclone Nisarga is soon to hit parts of Maharashtra and certain parts of Mumbai are also set to be among the places that will face the impact. People have been trying to spread awareness on what is coming up through various social media posts. Bollywood actor Richa Chadha also decided to do her part by sending through a message to her followers about cyclone Nisarga approaching the city.

She posted a video representation on her Instagram handle of how the cyclone has been building up over time. The video shows the wind gathering at the Arabian Sea in a circular motion. She also put up some background music asking the people to be alert about the guest that is coming for them.

The lyrics of the song “Aaj Ki Raat, Koi Aane Ko Hai” rightly describe the current situation. Richa Chadha has written in the caption for the post that it is high time that 2020 gives all of the humankind some break. She has mentioned how natural calamities are just happening back to back in 2020. Towards the end, she has asked her followers in Mumbai to be wary of what is coming. Have a look at the post from Richa Chadha’s Instagram here.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3, 2020. The state governments have been preparing for the natural calamity that is on its way. According to various reports, the cyclone is not as grave as Amphan but is the first cyclone that will hit Mumbai in over a century. The city is hence on red alert due to the wind moving northwards with a speed of 11 kmph as explained by IMD.

Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

